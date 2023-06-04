NANAIMO — The Walla Walla Sweets rallied from a five-run deficit, but came up short in the second game of a season-opening West Coast League baseball series with the host NightOwls here on Saturday, June 3.
Walla Walla dropped a 6-5 decision after losing its season opener on Friday by a 14-4 count.
Nanaimo held leads of 2-0, 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, and 6-1 after a scoreless standoff in the first inning.
The Sweets rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to tighten things up. Luke Baier led off with a single, Gavin Ayers was hit by a pitch, and Andrew Graham walked to load the bases.
Ben Parker drew a free pass one out later to bring in the first run of the inning and Colby Moran brought Ayers home with a 4-6 fielder's choice.
The last two runs scored on an error and passed ball, respectively.
Parker and Brooks Rasmussen had two hits apiece for Walla Walla. The Sweets were outhit in the game by a 12-8 margin.
The series finale is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
