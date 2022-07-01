The Walla Walla Sweets summer collegiate baseball team has had to reshuffle its coaching staff midway through the 2022 season with first-year manager Brandon Van Horn now gone after becoming a full-time assistant this week at New Mexico State University.
Following two years as a volunteer at New Mexico State, his new paid role there began Friday as the Sweets called on pitching coach Brandon Vial to manage the rest of their season.
Peter Abananti remains on the Sweets coaching staff as an assistant.
Van Horn departed with the Sweets having won 13 of their 24 games, including an 10-11 record against fellow West Coast League teams so far this season.
“We’ve been blessed to be able to come up here for the time that we have had, and to build a relationship with the people of Walla Walla,” Van Horn said Wednesday shortly before Sweets batting practice. "They’ve been awesome, as has everyone with the Sweets.”
Cody Miller, the Sweets general manager who hired Van Horn in September 2021 to be the new head coach, applauded the native of Tujunga, California, for what he was able to bring to the organization.
Van Horn started coaching shortly following the end of a playing career that included four seasons in the San Francisco Giants minor league system.
Still only 28 years old, Van Horn was promoted as high as the AAA level in the seasons following his 2016 selection out of The Master's College in Santa Clarita, California.
“Even in just a few weeks here, Brandon has had a big impact on our players and team-building,” Miller said. “He’s always working to help players improve, whether it’s in batting practice or during games. He gives 100 percent and leads by example.”
Van Horn departed with the month of July and a week of August remaining on the 2022 Sweets regular season schedule.
Vial takes over as the interim manager, having already been instrumental in shaping the Sweets roster once the club hired him about a month before this season.
“It was a lot of Vial putting in the work during his time at Lewis and Clark (State College),” Van Horn said. “Between the two of us, you just kind of work the guys that you know and you trust.
“You kind of do your homework, try to try to find what your needs are and lean on the people that you trust to go find them — whether it’s a junior-college guy or maybe somebody from the Pacific Northwest. You use your networking that way.
“You try to find time within your schedule of coaching the college season to be able to prepare for this summer season.”
Van Horn relished his time in Walla Walla.
“With the landscape of college baseball, you spend two years as a true volunteer, and then getting rewarded from the university and coach (Mike) Kirby to get to be a full-time assistant, we’re so, so grateful and super lucky,” Van Horn said.
“One of the best lessons I learned in professional baseball was that you never know who’s watching. That usually comes with a negative connotation, but you can flip that into a positive because you never know what kid is sitting in the stands watching. And he wants to grow up to be a Walla Walla Sweet, and he sees one guy — he sees Josh Williams get a hit — and that inspires him even more.
“This game is full of opportunities, and you never know what that is going to look like. It could be a little one or it could be a bunch of them, but you’ve got to be ready for them.”
