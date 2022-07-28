PORTLAND — The Walla Walla Sweets dropped their third straight game and saw their streak of series victories end at four on Wednesday, July 27.
The Portland Pickles shut out the Sweets, 2-0, at Walker Stadium in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series in the Rose City.
Portland outhit Walla Walla 9-4 and remained perfect (5-0) in the season series with their WCL South Division counterparts.
The Sweets slipped to 8-9 in the league's second half and are 20-24 overall.
Thursday's series finale starts at 8:05 p.m.
