VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Walla Walla Sweets' early-season woes continued during the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the host HarbourCats on Monday, June 5, at Wilson's Group Stadium.
Victoria scored once in the first inning, twice in the third, once in both the fifth and sixth innings, and three times in the eighth while fashioning an 8-3 triumph.
Walla Walla, which opened its season by dropping a WCL series at Nanaimo over the weekend, slipped to 0-4 on the season.
The Sweets scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings of Monday's game.
Logan Meyer started off the Walla Walla second with a single, stole second base, and scooted to third on a Colby Moran single.
Kooper Jones scored Meyer with a one-out base knock.
Gavin Ayers began a two-out surge in the fourth inning with a double and Jones delivered in the pinch with his second RBI single of the game.
Vicente Feliciano earned a one-out walk in the Sweets fifth. He scampered to third when Ben Parker doubled and crossed the plate after Caleb Gray skied a sacrifice fly to left field.
Parker, Jones and Andrew Graham accounted for more than half of Walla Walla's 10 hits in the game with two apiece.
The middle game of the series is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
