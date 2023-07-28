YAKIMA - The Walla Walla Sweets dropped the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series to the host Pippins, 2-1, on Friday, July 28, at Yakima County Stadium.
Walla Walla's records fell to 6-13 in the second half of league play and 16-30 overall including a 4-18 mark on the road.
The Sweets, in the midst of the franchise's third straight losing season, scored their only run of the game in the sixth inning. Cayden Wotipka led off with a double, moved to second on an infield grounder off the bat of Aidan Espinoza, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field lifted by Mason Millar.
Walla Walla got two runners on in the ninth inning, but left them at first and second at game's end.
Walla Walla pitchers Otho Savage and Kyle Fitzgerald combined on a three-hitter in defeat. Savage threw five-and-a-third innings, but was saddled with the hard-luck loss.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 5:35 p.m.
