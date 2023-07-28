Bend scored at least two runs in each of the last five innings and salvaged the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Walla Walla Sweets after a 13-6 victory on Thursday, July 27, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, which went 3-3 against the Elks this season, slipped to 6-12 in the second half of league play and is now 16-29 overall with a trio of three-game series remaining in the 2023 season.
The Sweets broke a scoreless tie by scoring a pair of runs in the second inning. Logan Meyer and Vicente Feliciano brought a run home apiece with a double and an infield (6-3) grounder, respectively.
Bend scored three times in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth before Walla Walla took its last lead in the home sixth. Meyer drove in the first run with a grounder to shortstop, Feliciano blasted a triple to left-center field, and Aidan Espinoza delivered a two-out, two-run single to left that gave the Sweets a 6-5 edge.
But the Elks put up two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings, and sandwiched a four spot in the eighth.
"We shot ourselves in the foot time after time," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "They were the team that capitalized."
Sweets starting pitcher Aiden Aitken threw scoreless ball into the fifth inning before tiring.
"If there was a bright spot, it was Aidan," Molnaa said. "The end of his outing was the beginning of our defensive downfall."
Walla Walla opens a three-game series at Yakima Valley on Friday night.
