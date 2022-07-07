BEND, Ore. — A pair of deuces bettered two aces through seven innings on Thursday, July 7, as the Walla Walla Sweets sought a contest and series victory over the host Elks during the final act of their three-game West Coast League baseball series at Vince Genna Stadium.
Walla Walla scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings while Bend put single tallies up in frames four and five.
Then came the eighth inning.
Bend right fielder Riley Kasper highlighted a seven-run eighth and ended a two-hit, four-RBI performance with a three-run home run that placed the Elks in the driver's seat for keeps in a 9-4 triumph that delighted a paid crowd of 1,087.
The Elks improved to 19-11 on the season while the Sweets dropped three games under .500 at 12-15.
The series setback was the second in succession for Walla Walla and the second straight series defeat in which the Sweets won the opening game only to succumb in the final two. Walla Walla lost two out of three to Kelowna in similar fashion at Borleske Stadium last weekend.
Walla Walla, shut out on three hits through the first four innings on Thursday by Bend starter Cole Wilkinson, collected all of its runs against Elks' reliever Casey Burfield.
Devan Ornelas led off the fifth with a single and moved to second on an infield out. Kevin Spear was hit by a pitch and Cooper Cross hit into a fielder's choice that scored Ornelas. Spear scored on a Jarred Mazzaferro single.
The Sweets loaded the bases with two out, but Burfield struck out Will Fuenning swinging on a 3-2 pitch to avoid further damage.
Bend tied the game in the bottom of the fifth before the Sweets reclaimed the lead in the sixth on two-out RBI singles by Spear and Mazzaferro.
Walla Walla right hander Nick Wilson provided a representative start. He gave up two runs, one earned, five hits and fanned four in five innings of work.
Sweets reliever Kolby Solomon kept the two-run lead intact through innings six and seven.
All of the Elks' eighth-inning runs against Solomon and Albert Roblez were earned. Roblez was saddled with the loss after yielding five runs, including the Kasper homer, four hits, and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Bend relief pitcher Jack Slominski earned the victory after blanking the Sweets on two hits in innings seven through nine. He K'd a half-dozen.
Walla Walla opens a three-game home series with the Portland Pickles on Friday at Borleske Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
