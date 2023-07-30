YAKIMA - The Walla Walla Sweets held early leads of 3-0 and 4-1 during the middle game of their three-game West Coast League baseball series with the host Pippins on Saturday, July 29, at Yakima County Stadium.
But the Sweets were unable sustain early momentum and lost an 8-4 decision to Yakima Valley that dropped their overall record to 16-31 and second-half mark to 6-14.
Walla Walla started the contest in fine fashion with three first-inning runs. Aidan Espinoza scored the first run with a double off the right-field wall, Andrew Graham followed with a sacrifice fly to left, and Puukani De Sa singled in the final tally of the inning.
Cayden Wotipka led off the Sweets third with a triple to straight-away center and crossed the plate on a two-out error.
Yakima Valley pitchers retired 19 of the last 22 Walla Walla hitters which allowed the Pippins to rally from behind for the weekend triumph.
Sweets left-handed relief pitcher Landon Welter, the last of three Walla Walla hurlers, provided a breath of fresh air in an otherwise polluted night for the home nine on the bump. He allowed just one run over two-and-two-thirds innings.
The series finale is Sunday night at Yakima County Stadium.
