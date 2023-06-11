The Walla Walla Sweets, one night after registering their first win of the 2023 West Coast League baseball season, dropped the middle game of a three-game series to Ridgefield, 6-3, on Saturday, June 10, before a paid crowd of 1,012 at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Kolby Solomon set a positive tone by striking out the side in the first inning of the contest.
The Sweets tallied the game's first run in their initial at-bat of the night. Kennedy Hara, who had a third of the home team's nine hits in the game, and Logan Meyer started the inning with back-to-back singles.
Hara scored two outs later on a Raptors' error.
"We came out better than we had hoped," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "Kolby striking out the side on 14 pitches was phenomenal.
Solomon was able to extricate himself out of a bases-loaded mess in the second inning, but allowed three runs in the third - two of which were unearned.
It remained 3-1 until Ridgefield scored an unearned run in the sixth inning.
Walla Walla got that run back in the home half of the frame. Hara led off with a single, advanced to second base on an infield out, stole third, and scored on an Andrew Graham sacrifice fly to right field.
"Kennedy's been a great spark," Molnaa said. "It was great to see him ready to rumble."
The Sweets scored their last run in the ninth inning. Ben Parker singled, went to second on a passed ball, ran to third on a wild pitch, and came across the plate on a single by Colby Moran.
"We were down a little energy wise," Molnaa said. "We're looking for more ownership and conviction.
"We're not taking advantage of situations," Molnaa said. "Our pitchers did a better job than what the scoreboard showed. We had a couple of defensive opportunities slip out of our grasp."
The rubber game of the series is Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Right hander Zach Hangas is scheduled to get the mound start for Walla Walla.
"We're going to try to take full advantage (of the chance to win a series)," Molnaa said. "I'm expecting Zach to go out and do what our pitchers have been doing lately."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.