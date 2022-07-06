BEND, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets opened a three-game West Coast League baseball series against the host Elks on Tuesday, July 5, with an 8-5 triumph at Vince Genna Stadium.
Walla Walla, now 12-13 in the WCL, scored twice in both the first and second innings.
J.J. Geraraden and Josh Williams hammered back-to-back home runs with one out in the first, and Derek Gellos clutched up for a two-out, two-run single in the second inning that gave the Sweets a 4-1 lead.
Williams slugged Walla Walla's third home run of the game, a solo shot with one out in the fourth inning, that made it a 5-2 game.
The Sweets sixth run was scored in the fifth. Malcom Williams raked a one-out double, went to third on a Kevin Spear single, and scored when Devan Ornelas hit into a 6-4 fielder's choice to bring the score to 6-3.
Bend had runners at second and third with no outs in the seventh. But Walla Walla reliever Zack Ediger, who allowed just one unearned run over three innings, retired Beau Sylvester and Riley Kasper on infield pop outs, and struck out Paul Myro IV to end the threat.
The Sweets scored twice more in the eighth inning to advance their advantage to five, 8-3. Gellos lifted a sacrifice fly to right and the latter run scored on an Elks' error.
Bend scored once in the eighth and again in the ninth inning. It had the tying run at the plate in the ninth but Walla Walla's Trent Sellers — who walked the bases loaded and allowed a run on a wild pitch in the final frame — retired Elijah Jackson on a fly to center to end the game.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
