The Walla Walla Sweets completed a three-game sweep of a non-West Coast League baseball series with the Northwest Star Nighthawks with an 8-1 victory on Thursday, June 16, at Borleske Stadium.
Kai Osaka commenced the Sweets scoring with a one-out home run to left center field in the bottom of the first inning.
Walla Walla scored two more runs in the second. Malcom Williams drove home the first run with a single and the latter tally came in on a wild pitch.
The Sweets established further separation in the third inning. Davis Mieliwocki and Leo Rivera swatted RBI singles, Williams drew a bases-loaded walk, and Julian Alvarez was hit by a pitch after that.
A sixth-inning error resulted in the Sweets final run of the game.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Anthony Fidanza tossed five innings of four-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one.
The Sweets begin a nine-game road trip Friday when they open a three-game series in Port Angeles. The last two legs of the trip will take Walla Walla to five-time defending WCL champion Corvallis (June 21-23) and Springfield (June 24-26).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.