LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets took a 1-0, second-inning lead over the Cowlitz Black Bears in the middle game of its three-game West Coast League baseball series on Wednesday, June 28, at Lower Columbia College's Story Field.
But the Black Bears scored eight runs in the bottom of the second and went on to post a 17-4 victory.
Cowlitz has won four of its five meetings this season with Walla Walla. The Black Bears took two of three games with the Sweets at Borleske Stadium three weeks ago.
Walla Walla scored with two out in the second. Aidan Espinoza singled and reached home plate on a Mason Millar double.
The Sweets tallied three unearned runs in the seventh. Kennedy Hara reached base on an error, Millar singled him to second, and Ben Parker walked to load the bases.
Infield outs by Caleb Gray and Manny Casillas scored Hara and Millar, respectively.
Logan Meyer brought in the Sweets last run with a single.
The series finale is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
