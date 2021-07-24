The Walla Walla Sweets and the Bend Elks split the first two games of a West Coast League summer collegiate baseball weekend series here at Borleske Stadium.
On Friday, July 23, the Sweets put on a stunning come-from-behind performance. They erased a seven-run deficit and beat Bend 9-7.
Walla Walla was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning when Matthew Clark’s grand slam sent out a clear message: The game was far from over. Bend would fail to score any more runs, blanked the rest of the night by Walla Walla relievers Joe Ball and Eric Romo.
Meanwhile the Sweets closed to within 7-5 during the fifth on a two-out run scoring single by Justin Folz, and then Paul Myro put them ahead in the eighth with his bases-loaded triple.
Ball came away with his first win of the season, and Romo chalked up a save, while Eli Ankeney picked up the loss for Bend. The two teams combined for 27 hits. Parker Price led the Sweets with four, matching Gavin Logan with the Elks.
Back at it here Saturday, the Sweets saw their bats go cold as Bend handed them an 11-0 loss.
The series wraps up Sunday night, with the finale starting at 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s game was a roller coaster, with Bend plating a six-run top of the second inning to take a big lead early on. The Elks took advantage of two Walla Walla errors to jump ahead early against Sweets starter Calvin Kirchoff. The inning was highlighted by a two-run triple by Chase Matheny, who now leads the Elks with 17 runs batted in.
An RBI single by Logan made it 7-0 Elks in the top of the fourth, but then the Sweets went to work offensively.
After a single by Colin Wetterau and back-to-back hit by pitches by Folz and Eli Paton, Matthew Clark delivered the first grand slam of the summer for the Sweets on a homer over the left field scoreboard. Clark is now tied for the team lead with three home runs.
Folz helped cut into the deficit one inning later. The Sweets left fielder ripped a ball into right field to score Price and make it a 7-5 Elks game. Folz knocked in his 11th run of the year and his sixth run in his last eight games.
Both teams would go scoreless from the top of the sixth to the top of the eighth, largely thanks to the effort of Ball. The lefty from Lewis-Clark State turned in his best outing of the year, setting new season highs with four innings of scoreless baseball and six strikeouts.
“Joe Ball kept us in that game and did a great job of getting out of some tough spots,” Folz said.
In the eighth, the Sweets were able to break through and take a lead that they would not relinquish. A single, error and a walk loaded the bases with one out for Myro. The Walla Walla infielder ripped a 2-2 fastball down the right field line for a bases clearing triple, giving the Sweets an 8-7 lead. Price would single in Myro one batter later, giving Price a season high four hits and the Sweets a 9-7 advantage.
Romo ran into a bases loaded jam in the ninth, but struck out two hitters in a row to close it out and earn his sixth save of the summer. Romo is now tied for the WCL lead in saves.
The rematch Saturday night was scoreless until Bend rallied for three runs in the fifth, but the Sweets would never figure out Elks starter Dillon Holliday. A first-inning single by Price would be the lone Walla Walla hit in the six innings he worked.
Bend then pulled away with three more runs in the seventh, another four in the eighth and one more in the ninth.