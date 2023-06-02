NANAIMO, British Columbia — The 2023 West Coast League baseball commenced with a thud for the Walla Walla Sweets on Friday, June 2, at Serauxmen Stadium.
The host NightOwls, making their WCL debut, scored nine times in the fifth inning and rolled to a 14-4 victory in front of a paid attendance of 1,364.
Nanaimo scored a pair of runs in the home half of the first inning. Both runs crossed on bases-loaded scenarios. Tim Holyk was hit by a pitch and Brandon Nicoll walked.
Sweets starting pitcher Zac Hangas threw the first four innings. He allowed six hits — four after the first inning — and walked two.
The Night Owls benefited from eight walks and two hit batsmen during their nine-run fifth inning.
Nanaimo starter Nathan Buchan earned the win with five shutout innings in which he yielded just three hits, walked two and struck out two.
Walla Walla plated two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Cole Miller started the sixth-inning rally with a single and scored on a Colby Moran double. Moran tallied on a base knock by Logan Meyer.
Kevin Spear led off the Sweets seventh with a single and moved to third on a one-out hit by Andrew Graham. Vicente Feliciano brought Spear in with a grounder to first base and Graham scored on a NightOwls' error.
Nanaimo scored three times in the last of the seventh to cement the final margin of difference.
The NightOwls outhit the Sweets 13-10. Moran, Meyer, and Ben Parker had two hits apiece to pace Walla Walla.
Game two of the season-opening series is tonight at 6:35.
