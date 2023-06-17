CORVALLIS — The Walla Walla Sweets obliterated a three-run deficit by scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the defending champion Knights on Saturday, June 17, at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Walla Walla improved to 4-9 on the season with its second straight triumph — an 8-4 victory over Corvallis.
The Sweets, two-hit through five innings by Knights' pitchers Zach Johnson (three innings) and Sean Wiese (two), scored eight runs on just two hits in the sixth inning.
Ben Parker, Andrew Graham and Logan Meyer walked to start the inning.
Manny Casillas singled in both Parker and Graham to draw Walla Walla to within a run, 3-2.
Luke Baier walked to reload the bases and Kevin Spear brought home the tying run with a grounder to first base.
Gavin Ayers followed with a base on balls and Kennedy Hara was hit by a pitch to force in the tie-breaking tally.
Two more Sweets scored when Payton Knowles reached base on an infield error.
Parker was then issued a free pass before Andrew Graham hit into a 6-4 fielder's choice for an RBI and Meyer ended the inning's scoring with a single.
A quartet of Walla Walla relievers — Blake Wittman, Kyle Fitzgerald, Aiden Aitken, and Dylan Berry — combined to give up just a run and two hits over the final five innings. The foursome's goal of keeping the Knights in check was achieved despite a half-dozen walks.
The second game of the series is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
