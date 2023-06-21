Rosanna Morgan, of College Place, is one of many local residents who could be a Walla Walla Sweets most valuable player each year.
Dozens of households in and around Walla Walla have made the Sweets possible every summer by volunteering to provide temporary homes for players brought here from colleges around the country.
Morgan has housed and fed Sweets ever since the inaugural squad of 2010 while also raising her three kids.
"It's been awesome," Morgan said. "It's been sort of like an extension of your own family. You're meeting these new people having new experiences, and you're helping them on with their dreams of making it to the big leagues."
In addition to adopting Sweets each year, Morgan also coordinates their network of 25-30 different households with the ever-evolving annual cast of 30-35 players.
Games go on about 9-10 weeks each year from the start of June to early August — the Sweets out of town half the time — while their active roster constantly changes as the season progresses.
Morgan said some years she has hosted 5-6 players at different intervals over the course of the season.
A few players might still be at their respective colleges during the early stages of the West Coast League season, requiring the Sweets to find 10-day temps who could occupy vacant positions.
Morgan gets each player a host as they come and go throughout the summer, sometimes leading to as many as three sharing a house at one time so long as it has enough open rooms to accommodate them.
All three of her kids having grown up and moved on, Morgan said she has had room to host two players the last few years.
The financial pinch so far has been manageable on her household budget, she said.
"When the kids were home, it like one more plate and two more plates for a little bit was no big deal," Morgan said. "Just make a little more, and then they've got leftovers."
The Sweets understand the necessity of their host families, and they show their appreciation by awarding them perks.
Those include free season tickets for each member of their respective household, reserved parking spots at Borleske Stadium and a 20% discount on team merchandise during the season as well as free registration for kids to Sweets youth camps.
The Sweets also host an annual appreciation party with host families and players, and hold a ceremony the night of one game recognizing them.
"Our players will be expected to be good, honorable members of our communities," former Sweets president Zachary Fraser is quoted on their web site. "These are solid young men, young men who will be role models for the youth in our community, and young men who will be positive additions to your households.
"And who knows? The next future Hall of Famer to have started his career in Walla Walla may bunk in your home, play video games with your kids and share Sunday dinner with your family."
Sweets co-owner Jeff Cirillo, a former Seattle Mariners infielder and a two-time MLB All-Star third baseman, still treasures how host families helped him pursue a playing career.
"I stayed in touch with my host families from collegiate wood bat and minor league play,” Cirillo is quoted on the Sweets web site. “It was great to get the occasional letter from them and to see them from time to time as I traveled around to different Major League stadiums during my playing career.
"They were a big part of my progression from college baseball to Major League Baseball."
Same goes for Morgan.
A wall of her house features pictures of Sweets she adopted over the years.
"Those kinds of true, heartfelt connections are honestly made," she said. "It's really cool."
