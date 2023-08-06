Walla Walla concluded its 2023 West Coast League baseball season in successful fashion on Sunday, Aug. 6, with a 6-2 victory over the Portland Pickles in the final game of a three-game series before a season-best paid crowd of 2,097 at Borleske Stadium.
Pitchers Luke Stutesman and Landon Webb combined on a four-hitter and teamed up to strike out 11.
Stutesman went six innings, allowed one earned run and five walks, and fanned seven.
Webb earned the save with three no-hit frames and K'd four.
"Luke set the tone for us," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "He flooded the strike zone. We could not have asked for anything more. Landon has been phenomenal for us all summer long."
Aidan Espinoza and Davis Mauzy produced the big hits of the night for the Sweets.
Espinoza commenced a four-run first inning rally by legging out a hit to the right side of the Pickles' infield.
The three runs that followed scored on wild pitches.
Espinoza raised Walla Walla's lead to 5-0 with a two-out, second-inning knock.
"It's no surprise when he comes up with a two-strike, two-out knock," Molnaa said. "He's done a phenomenal job not letting situations get to him."
Portland tallied single runs in the fourth and sixth innings before the Sweets produced the final run of the game on a two-out double by Mauzy in the seventh.
"I was pumped for him to come up in that spot," Molnaa said. "He did a good job of stepping in and committing to that plan (being ready to hit the first pitch)."
The Sweets concluded the year 20-34 while the playoff-bound Pickles ended regular-season play 28-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.