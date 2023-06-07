VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Walla Walla Sweets entered West Coast League baseball action on Tuesday, June 6, as the antithesis of their opponent — the host HarbourCats.
Walla Walla was 0-4 on the young season while Victoria sported a 4-0 mark.
When Tuesday's game concluded after 2 hours and 28 minutes, the early-season trends remained intact.
The HarbourCats remained undefeated and the Sweets' stretch of futility continued for a fifth straight game.
Victoria overcame an early two-run deficit and topped Walla Walla, 9-5, before a paid crowd of 1,571 at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.
The Sweets claimed their first lead of the season in the third inning. Luke Baier led off with a walk, Gavin Ayers was hit by a pitch, and Andrew Graham singled to load the bases.
Ben Parker singled Baier in one out later and Logan Meyer brought Ayers to the plate with a two-out base hit.
The HarbourCats scored at least one run in innings four through seven. They took the lead for keeps with three runs in the fourth, and added two in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and another in the seventh inning.
Walla Walla scored three runs in the eighth inning. Brody Rassmussen reached base on a Victoria error and went to second on a Jones single. Both runners scored on a double by Ayers.
Both teams had 10 hits in the game. Graham and Meyer led the Sweets with three and two, respectively.
The final game of the series is Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.
