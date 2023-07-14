PORTLAND — The Walla Walla Sweets current losing streak reached seven games on Thursday, July 13, after a 9-2 loss to the Portland Pickles in the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Walker Stadium.
Walla Walla, which has not tasted victory since a 6-4 triumph over Victoria on July 5 at Borleske Stadium, is now 0-6 in the second half of WCL action and 10-23 overall.
The Sweets, who were limited to five hits by Portland pitching through the first eight innings, scored their two runs — both unearned — in the ninth. Logan Meyer connected for a two-out single and Kennedy Hara singled him to second.
A wild pitch moved Meyer to third and Hara to second. Payton Knowles reached on an error that scored Meyer and advanced Hara to third.
Ben Parker, like Knowles, got on base by way of an error, and the miscue allowed Hara to touch home plate.
Portland scored in all but two innings of the game.
The Sweets open a three-game series with Springfield at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Borleske Stadium.
