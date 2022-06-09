YAKIMA — The Walla Walla Sweets evened their West Coast League record at 3-3 on Thursday, June 9, after holding off Yakima Valley for a series-clinching, 7-6 victory at County Stadium.
The Sweets broke through for two runs in the top of the first inning. Joey Craig led off with a full-count walk and was doubled to third by Kevin Spear.
Craig scored and Spear advanced to third on an infield grounder off the bat of Leo Rivera.
Jordan Andrade, after Davis Mieliwocki was hit by a pitch, brought Spear in with a 6-4 fielder's choice.
Walla Walla surrendered four runs in the second inning before getting a run back in the third on a two-out single by Will Fuenning.
The Sweets reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh. Cooper Cross, like Fuenning four innings prior, clutched up for a two-out hit - a two-RBI single in this case - that gave the visitors a 5-4 edge.
Yakima Valley evened the score in the eighth before a two-run, ninth-inning rally put the Sweets up for keeps. Jakob Marquez lifted a one-out sacrifice fly to center field and the second run of the frame crossed the plate on an error.
The Pippins scored one run in the home ninth and had the tying tally at second base with two out. But reliever Trevor Sorrenson got Owen McWilliam on a pop fly to second to end the game.
Walla Walla opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule at 7:05 Friday night at Borleske Stadium against the Cowlitz Black Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.