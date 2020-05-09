The Walla Walla Sweets, and the rest of the summer West Coast League, have postponed the June 5 opening of their season to early July.
And even then, it appears teams in Oregon and Canada will not be participating this summer.
“It’s going to be a different summer,” Sweets general manager Cody Miller said on Friday.
The Sweets released a statement on Friday detailing where the team, and the league as a whole, stand.
The release stated:
“Today, the West Coast League announced a delayed start to the 2020 season, originally scheduled for June 5, to early July, as a result of the recent announcements from governing officials in Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia, the states and province in which the league’s 12 teams are located.
“The Sweets remain committed to playing the 2020 season at Borleske Stadium this summer.
“Unfortunately, starting the season on June 5 started becoming less and less realistic,” Miller said. ‘But, delaying the start to early July will allow us to monitor the situation as it develops.
“It will also make sure we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that we provide a safe experience for our fans, players, coaches, and staff at the stadium.”
Miller also added that the team will follow all local, state, and federal guidelines while continuing to prepare for the season.
“We want to get back out playing as soon as possible, just like everyone else in the sports world,” he said. ‘Everyone is itching to get back to sense of normalcy, and I think we can be a big part of that here in Walla Walla when we are able to return to the field and have baseball back again.’”
Miller estimated a Fourth of July start to the WCL season.
“This was definitely not the type of season I was expecting for my first year in this role,” Miller said in the release. “But we’ll adjust.
“We are using this time and change of scheduling to implement social distancing at the ballpark, a focus to online ticket sales, and other practices.
“We will follow local, state, and federal health and safety guidelines while developing these new practices.”
The WCL is planning on releasing a revised season schedule in a few weeks.
Reopening plans in Oregon and Canada indicate teams located there will not be playing seasons this summer.
A release by the WCL on Friday stated:
“As we prepare for our 16th season, we’re constantly keeping two things in mind: the health and safety of our players, staff, and fans; and bringing back the Great Game of Baseball to our communities.
“This week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said fans will likely not be allowed at sporting events until October; Wednesday in British Columbia, the announcement of ‘re-open guidelines’ dimmed our hopes for league games north of the border.
“As a result of these and other governmental directives, we anticipate that the WCL’s Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Kelowna Falcons, and Victoria HarbourCats will soon join the Bellingham Bells in canceling their 2020 seasons, while not precluding the possibility of other events this summer.
“Meanwhile, the league’s other teams continue to pursue all their options, with the potential for attracting a great number of terrific collegiate-level players.”
Miller said previously purchased Sweets tickets will be valid for the revised summer schedule.