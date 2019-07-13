The Walla Walla Sweets picked up two more victories in non-league baseball action on Friday and Saturday here at Borleske Stadium.
On Friday, Sweet bats exploded for 23 hits in an 18-3 rout of the U.S. Military All-Stars.
On Saturday, the Sweets knocked off the Cascade Collegiate Stars 5-2.
The Sweets are off today, returning to action on Monday here at Borleske to open a three-game West Coast League series against the Victoria HarbourCats.
Friday
Walla Walla Sweets 18, U.S. Military All-Stars 3
The Walla Walla Sweets improved to 4-0 in non-West Coast League games Friday night after an 18-3 victory over the Military All-Stars at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla is now 23-10 overall after improving the franchise’s all-time record to 38-4 against non-WCL opponents.
The Sweets displayed a bit of the rocket’s red glare on a night when they honored the memory of a local hero – military member Matthew Fazzari – in a moving pre-game ceremony, fans applauded enthusiastically for the Military All-Stars and saluted them for their service, and $2,500+ dollars was raised for the local Veterans Center.
Chazz Martinez lifted a 361-foot fly over the left-field wall leading off the second inning for the game’s first tally. Emanuel Dean followed with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Connor Cirillo.
The Sweets scored four more times in the third. Martinez – with a runner on – Dean, and David Le Bioda hit back-to-back-to-back homers. Martinez (384 feet) and Dean (411) went to left and Le Bioda (392) homered to right.
Walla Walla scored eight runs in the fourth. Le Bioda and Cirillo started the scoring with consecutive RBI singles; Mason Kokodynski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded; and Connor Coballes, and Michael Petrie further highlighted the frame with run-scoring singles of their own.
The All-Stars got three runs back in the fifth inning. Tim Duncan drove in two with a triple and Matthew Sorrow doubled him home.
Carson Green brought in a run in the fifth for the Sweets, and both Travis Craven and Charles Harrison produced RBI singles in the eighth.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Nate Dahle threw four hitless innings. He struck out four and walked an equal number of hitters.
Saturday
Walla Walla Sweets vs. Cascade Collegiate Stars
The Sweets took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Jordan Stubbings doubled with two outs, and soon scored on a Connor Cirillo single.
Cascade plated a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Sweets came back with a pair of their own in the home half with the help of some miscues.
A fielding error and then a single gave the Sweets two men on base, a balk put both in scoring position, and Stubbings doubled them in for a 3-2 lead.
The Sweets added another run in the fifth inning when Patrick Caulfield singled, took second base on a groundout, and then scored on a Cesar Lopez base hit.
Another run in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the aid of a walk, a hit batter and an error, extended the Walla Walla lead to 5-2.
Friday
Walla Walla Sweets 18, U.S. Military All-Stars 3
U.S. Military000030000—393
Walla Walla03481002x—18230
Bodison, Haun (4), Cash (8) and Pallan. Dahle, Ephan (5), Irwin (7), Cirillo (9) and Petrie, Wood.
HR — WW: Martinez, Dean, Le Bioda.
Hits — Mil: Bodison 2, Duncan 2, Sorrow 2, Sheets 2, Haun. WW: Cirillo 4, Kokodynski 3, Petrie 2, Martinez 2, Dean 2, Le Bioda 2, Coballes 2, Green, Stubbingsm Sebby, Craven, Boeneke, Harrison.
Saturday
Walla Walla Sweets vs. Cascade Collegiate Stars
Cascade000200000—251
Walla Walla01021010x—5111
Scott, Barokas (5), Gunther (8) and Manuel, Bentsen (7). Martinez, Wood (3), Harrison (5), Johnston (7), Sebby (9) and Farmer.
HR — CCS: Manuel.
Hits — CCS: Jones, Manuel 2, Schmitz. Ballot. WW: Lopez 3, Caulfield 2, Farmer 2, Stubbings 2, Folz, Cirillo.