YAKIMA — The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team jumped ahead of first-place Yakima Valley with a run in the top of the first inning here Saturday, June 26, but the Pippins wound up handing them a 9-5 loss in their West Coast League North Division matchup.
Walla Walla (11-9 overall, 7-7 in the North) slipped back to two games behind Yakima in the division standings, a day after taking the weekend series opener 9-7.
The Sweets and Pippins wrap up their series here Sunday, starting a 6:05 p.m.
Yakima evened their series Saturday, shrugging off the early score by Walla Walla and taking an 8-1 lead into the eight inning. The Pippins held off a late Sweets rally and came away with the win.