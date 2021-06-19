The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team and the Highline Bears split the first two games of their weekend series here at Borleske Stadium.
Seth Ryberg, Parker Price and Connor Cirillo took turns driving in a run over the first seven innings Friday, June 18, and the Sweets held on for a 3-2 victory in opener.
Highlin bounced back Saturday, holding on to hand the Sweets a 7-6 loss.
The series finishes Sunday, starting at 6:05 p.m.
Walla Walla took the opener Friday with only two hits as Jacob Dahlstrom and Logan Hurd combined to pitch seven shutout innings before Highline rallied for a couple of late runs.
The first Walla Walla hit came in the third inning, when Ryberg doubled home Quentin Ayers with two down for a 1-0 lead. An infield error had put Ayers on base leading things off.
Walla Walla doubled its lead in the sixth when Jack Sheward doubled for their only other hit, took third on a groudout, and then scored with one down on a Price sacrifice fly.
The Sweets added an insurance run in the seventh when Eli Paton walked, got around to third on back-to-back pitches hitting Walla Walla batters, and then made it a 3-0 game with one down on a Cirillo flyout.
Highline scratched out its first run in the eighth inning, and added another in the ninth while getting the potential tying run to third base with only one out before the Sweets escaped.
Saturday's game saw Highline jump ahead with six runs in the top of the first, adding another in the second for a 7-0 lead before the Sweets started chipping away in the third.
The Sweets would have Ryberg and Nation Wood each finishing with three hits.
A pair of Walla Walla runs in the third was followed by one in each of the next four innings, getting the Sweets as close as 7-6 in the seventh, but Highline held on.