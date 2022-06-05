RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Even the most casual sports fan could conclude that 12 runs should be enough to win most baseball games.
But that unwritten rule did not apply on Sunday, June 5, when the Walla Walla Sweets wrapped up their three-game, season-opening West Coast League series against the Ridgefield Raptors.
The good news is the Sweets scored 12 runs on an equal number of hits at the Outdoor Recreational Complex.
The bad news is the Raptors obliterated an early 6-1 deficit by scoring 13 times in the bottom of the fourth inning on their way to a series-clinching 23-12 triumph.
On Saturday night, the Sweets picked up their first win of the season, 6-2.
On Sunday, Walla Walla spotted the home team a first-inning run before scoring twice in the second on RBI singles by Jakob Marquez and Michael Rollauer.
The Sweets increased their lead to 5-1 in the third inning. Cooper Cross hit into a bases-loaded, 4-6 fielder's choice, Marquez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, and Mason Masterson swatted an RBI single.
Leo Rivera ripped a two-out home run in the fourth inning to grow the Walla Walla margin to five, 6-1.
The Sweets scored twice in the sixth inning. Joey Craig drew a two-out walk and crossed the plate on a Rivera round tripper.
Cross led off the Walla Walla seventh with a home run. Two more runs scored in the inning on a Raptors' error.
Marquez brought home the Sweets final run of the game with an eighth-inning sac fly.
On Saturday night, Walla Walla took down the Ridgefield Raptors, 6-2, in a game that was halted after only seven innings.
Sweets assistant coach Peter Abinanti got his first victory as a manager in replacement for manager Brandon Van Horn.
The Sweets took the lead early as Joey Craig, who reached on an error, was able to score due to a throwing error by Raptors centerfielder Doyle Kane.
The Sweets’ lead wouldn’t last for long as Issac Lovings drove in a run for Ridgefield in the bottom of the first to even things up.
Ridgefield took a one-run lead going into the third.
Walla Walla took the lead in the third thanks to Will Fuenning’s two-run double and new addition to the Sweets’ in Mason Masterson driving in two as well to take a 5-2 lead.
The bottom third of the lineup was able to do a ton of damage for the Red and Blue going a combined five for six at the plate. Kevin Spear was able to go two for two in his debut for Walla Walla.
Cameron Scudder picked up the win for the Sweets going three innings and only allowing two runs and four hits.
Scudder also picked up four strikeouts.
The Sweets continue to have the sit-down stuff as Tyler Cornett recorded six strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Walla Walla has Monday off, open a three-game series at Yakima Valley on Tuesday, and have their home season-opener on Friday against Cowlitz.
