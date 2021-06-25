The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end here Thursday, June 24, at Borleske Stadium where Cascade Collegiate jumped ahead with six runs in the top of the first inning and went on to beat the Sweets 10-2.
Walla Walla (10-8 record) finished its homestand, which started with a three-game series against the Highline Bears last weekend, having taken four of six.
The Sweets are back at it Friday, but on the road in Yakima, returning to West Coast League competition for the rest of this weekend. They are 6-6 in the WCL, ranked third in its North Divsion, two games back of first place Yakima.
Thursday's game saw Walla Walla out-hit Cascade, 9-8, but the Sweets wound wind up with 10 runners left on base. They were also charged with three fielding errors while surrendering four unearned runs.
The Sweets found themselves down 8-0 as late as the sixth inning before they mustered their first run as Nation Wood raced home on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and one out. A doubleplay then enabled Cascade to squelch any hopes of a rally.
It was a 10-1 game in the bottom of the ninth when Cameron Butler singled home Connor Cirillo with one out for the only other Walla Walla run before Cascade closed the door.