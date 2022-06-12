Walla Walla salvaged the final game of its three-game West Coast League baseball series with Cowlitz by an 11-4 count on Sunday, June 12, at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets improved their record to 4-5 and handed the Black Bears just their second loss in nine games.
On Saturday night, Cowlitz downed Walla Walla, 14-3, for its second victory of the home series opener for the Sweets.
On Sunday, Walla Walla eviscerated a 2-0, second-inning deficit with a five spot in the home half of frame two.
Davis Mieliwocki and Jakob Marquez stroked RBI singles, and Malcom Williams unloaded for a three-run home run.
The Sweets responded to a two-run Cowlitz rally in the fourth inning with four tallies in the bottom of the stanza. Leo Rivera belted his league-best-tying third home run of the season — a grand slam to left field to bring the score to 9-3.
Walla Walla scored twice more in the seventh. Mieliwocki roped an RBI double and Marquez socked a run-scoring single.
On Saturday night, Cowlitz imposed its will on the Sweets during the middle game of a three-game series.
Walla Walla scored all of its runs with two outs.
Davis Mieliwocki got the Sweets on the board with a fourth-inning, RBI double that cut an early Black Bears' lead to two, 3-1, and Kai Osaka ripped a two-run, two bagger in the fifth that made it a 7-3 game in favor of the visiting team.
Cowlitz put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh inning.
The Sweets host a team of Cascade Collegiate League athletes on Monday at 11:05 a.m.
