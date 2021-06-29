Due to the extreme heat affecting much of the Pacific Northwest this week, the Walla Walla Sweets have moved their West Coast League game start time to 7:05 p.m. for this week’s games against the Cowlitz Black Bears.
The games were originally scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.
The Sweets start a three-game home series against the Black Bears on Tuesday, June 29, as part of a stretch of 11 home games in 13 days.
The following two games against Northwest Star on Friday and Saturday are still planned to start at 7:05 p.m.
Walla Walla will have an off day on Sunday before hosting a three-game series against the Yakima Valley Pippins.
The Pippins currently hold a three-game lead over the Sweets (7-8 record), in the WCL North Division.
The Sweets then finish off the homestand with a three-game series against the Portland Pickles beginning on July 9.