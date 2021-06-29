Sweets vs Cowlit

The Sweets Ben Baird, left, passes the ball to Jarren Duran for the double play against Cowlitz at Borleske Stadium in August 2019. 

Due to the extreme heat affecting much of the Pacific Northwest this week, the Walla Walla Sweets have moved their West Coast League game start time to 7:05 p.m. for this week’s games against the Cowlitz Black Bears.

The games were originally scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.

The Sweets start a three-game home series against the Black Bears on Tuesday, June 29, as part of a stretch of 11 home games in 13 days.

The following two games against Northwest Star on Friday and Saturday are still planned to start at 7:05 p.m.

Walla Walla will have an off day on Sunday before hosting a three-game series against the Yakima Valley Pippins.

The Pippins currently hold a three-game lead over the Sweets (7-8 record), in the WCL North Division.

The Sweets then finish off the homestand with a three-game series against the Portland Pickles beginning on July 9.