Folks in both the Walla Walla and Yakima communities can say, thanks to Pacific Baseball Ventures, LLC, that the neighborhood ballpark not far from their homes is where a few of the big leaguers you see on TV played summer ball while in college.
Pacific Baseball Ventures is described as "a group of civic-minded individuals" with strong ties to this region, and they are responsible for there being the Walla Walla Sweets and the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Both square off in Walla Walla this weekend, June 23-25, at Borleske Stadium.
Pacific Baseball Ventures gave the people of both Walla Walla and Yakima more than another team for which each of them could root but a regular circuit of talented players in the West Coast League.
A popular testing ground for potential pros is the WCL, which since its start in 2005, has doubled in size to 16 teams offering a taste of how the game is played with wooden bats and a demanding schedule full of road trips.
In less than two full decades, the WCL has had more than 800 players drafted by a Major League Baseball franchise — more than 130 of them, after another few years climbing up minor league systems, have eventually reached "The Show."
Some notable alumni of the WCL are Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales, 2018 All-Star Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger and one-time Mariners ace James Paxton.
A new wave of prospects comes to the WCL each year, and Pacific Baseball Ventures has made it possible for them to go through both Walla Walla and Yakima.
Pacific Baseball Ventures members include Seattle Mariners majority owner John Stanton (Whitman College, Class of 1977), former Mariners infielder and two-time All-Star third baseman Jeff Cirillo as well as Peter Van Oppen (Whitman alumnus, Class of '74), Terry Gillespie, Greg Shaw and Mikel Thomsen.
Stanton would not become the Mariners Board of Directors Chairman and Managing Partner for another seven years, and Cirillo had only been retired for two years, in Oct. 2009 when the WCL announced it was adding an expansion franchise in Walla Walla with ownership awarded to Pacific Baseball Ventures, LLC.
“We’re excited to bring high-quality baseball back to Walla Walla,” Stanton stated in the WCL announcement. “It is a city and region that is very important to many of those in our ownership group and our families.
"We look forward to putting a competitive and aggressive ballclub on the field, along with great promotions, that will make Borleske a great place to bring your family all summer long.”
Walla Walla was officially introduced to its team, which was dubbed the Sweets, a month later at Sharpstein Elementary School.
"I’ve traveled all over the world," Stanton was quoted as saying by the late Jim Buchan in his U-B sports column. "And people I’ve met know two things about Walla Walla. It’s the town that named itself twice, and Walla Walla Sweet Onion.
"I think Sweets is the perfect name."
Stanton also recalled attending Whitman College and spending the summers in Walla Walla working in the wheat and pea harvests.
"And at night we would go to the baseball games," he said, recollecting the years when Walla Walla was home to minor league baseball until 1984.
The Hall of Fame careers of both Ozzie Smith and Tony Gwynn, not to mention three-time All-Star first baseman John Kruk, each included time playing for Walla Walla.
"It’s been some years since we’ve had summer baseball in Walla Walla," Stanton said. "But now we’re going to have it again."
Pacific Baseball Ventures saw a similar circumstances five years later in Yakima, and the WCL added the Pippins.
“We are excited to be provided the opportunity to bring professionally operated, community-centered baseball back to a community that is an historical and cultural treasure in the Pacific Northwest,” Zachary Fraser, who was the Pacific Baseball Ventures Vice President at the time, stated in the announcement. “We’ve experienced great success in Walla Walla and will bring that same energy, focus on fan experience, and competitive baseball to a great community with incredible history in the game like Yakima."
