RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets took down the Ridgefield Raptors, 6-2, for their first win of the season Saturday, June 4, in a game that was halted after only seven innings.
Sweets assistant coach Peter Abinanti got his first victory as a manager in replacement for manager Brandon Van Horn.
The Sweets took the lead early as Joey Craig, who reached on an error, was able to score due to a throwing error by Raptors centerfielder Doyle Kane.
The Sweets’ lead wouldn’t last for long as Issac Lovings drove in a run for Ridgefield in the bottom of the first to even things up.
Ridgefield took a one-run lead going into the third.
Walla Walla took the lead in the third thanks to Will Fuenning’s two-run double and new addition to the Sweets’ in Mason Masterson driving in two as well to take a 5-2 lead.
The bottom third of the lineup was able to do a ton of damage for the Red and Blue going a combined five for six at the plate. Kevin Spear was able to go two for two in his debut for Walla Walla.
Cameron Scudder picked up the win for the Sweets going three innings and only allowing two runs and four hits.
Scudder also picked up four strikeouts.
The Sweets continue to have the sit-down stuff as Tyler Cornett recorded six strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Walla Walla concludes its season-opening three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Ridgefield. The Sweets have Monday off, open a three-game series at Yakima on Tuesday, and have their home season-opener on Friday against Cowlitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.