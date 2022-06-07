YAKIMA — Walla Walla scored five times in the top of the first inning Tuesday night, June 7, during the opener of a three-game, West Coast League baseball series with the host Pippins at County Stadium.
Nick Strong saw to it that the lead would not be relinquished. He collected three hits and had five runs batted in to lead the Sweets to a 12-4 victory that raised their record to 2-2.
Yakima Valley, which opened its season this past weekend by dropping a three-game set at home to the five-time defending league champion Corvallis Knights, fell to 0-4.
Walla Walla was in command of the contest for much of the evening until a nerve-racking bottom of the eighth inning. The Pippins, who entered the home eighth trailing 7-3, pushed one run across, but left the bases loaded.
Jordan Andrade delivered a two-run single to key a five-run, ninth-inning rally that busted the competitive game open and resulted in the final margin of victory.
Game two of the three-game set is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
