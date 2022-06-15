The Walla Walla Sweets scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning in the opening game of their three-game, non-West Coast League baseball series with the Northwest Stars Nighthawks on Tuesday, June 14, at wind-chilled Borleske Stadium and coasted to a 13-5 triumph.
A wild pitch resulted in Walla Walla's first run of the game and two more runners hit home plate on a Nighthawks' error.
Malcom Williams laced a two-run double and Will Fuenning capped the rally with an RBI single.
Each team scored a run in the fourth inning. The Sweets tallied on a one-out home run by Kai Osaka.
Walla Walla scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning after giving up three runs in the top of the frame.
Nick Strong scored the first run on a double, the second run came in on an error, Fuenning belted a two-run home run, and Leo Rivera singled for the final run of inning five.
Devan Ornelas drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh for the Sweets last tally of the contest.
The middle game of the series is Wednesday night at 6:35.
