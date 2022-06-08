YAKIMA — The Walla Walla Sweets blew 10-7, fifth-inning lead on Wednesday night, June 8, and dropped the middle set of a three-game West Coast League baseball series to the host Pippins, 16-10, at County Stadium.
Walla Walla, which opened the series with a 12-4 romp on Tuesday night, enjoyed its share of offensive prosperity with 10 runs on 12 hits, but went scoreless in innings six through nine while slipping to 2-3 on the young season.
The Sweets did not do themselves any favors defensively. Walla Walla committed six errors on the night.
Yakima Valley, which entered Wednesday's game winless in four tries, scored five times in the fifth inning to assume control of the contest.
The rubber game of the series is Thursday night at 6:35.
