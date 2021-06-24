The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team got at least one scoring hit from each of the first five hitters in its lineup here Wednesday, June 24, and they notched their third straight win with a 9-3 defeat of Cascade Collegiate at Borleske Stadium.
Colin Wetterau finished the night 1-for-4 with three runs batted in for the Sweets (10-7 record), and teammate Eli Paton was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Paul Myro, Parker Price and Justin Folz each had an RBI.
Meanwhile, pitchers Jacob Dahlstrom, Noah Cuerna, James Hepp, Mason Kokodynski and William Grimm together kept Cascade bats quiet most of the night.
Walla Walla jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning after Price got the ball rolling on his solo home run with one out. They would add another run in the second, and held off Cascade the rest of the night, pulling away with two more in seventh and three in the eighth.
The Sweets are back at it here Thursday, starting at 6:35 p.m.