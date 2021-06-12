The Walla Walla Sweets baseball team used opportunism, timely hitting and seven shutout innings twirled by starting pitcher Brandon Llewellyn to win its West Coast League home opener on Friday night, June 11, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla built a 7-0 lead, then held on for a 7-6 win over the Port Angeles Lefties.
Four of Walla Walla's seven runs resulted from wild pitches and passed balls — one in the third inning, two in the fourth, and another in the seventh inning.
Colin Wetternau and Cameron Butler highlighted a three-run third inning with two-out, RBI singles. Connor Cirillo scored the game's first run on a wild pitch after leading off inning three with a triple into the left-center field alley.
"I was trying to feel more relaxed," Cirillo said. "I got a fast ball, middle cut, and got a barrel on it. The hits started to fall into place. It was wonderful."
Will Grimm added an RBI base knock of his own in the seventh that put the Sweets in front 7-0.
"It's been a rollercoaster offensively," said Walla Walla manager Larry Price, whose team tallied one run or less in three of its first six games. "We put it all together in the third inning and it was good to see. We weren't getting timely hits in our first six games."
Price had rave reviews for his long-haired, right-handed starter as well.
"He mixed every pitch," Price said of Llewellyn. "He was a bulldog. He's a team guy and a great young man. His pitch count was so low — around 70. It was unreal, ridiculous."
The Lefties staged a thunderous comeback in the ninth. They scored four runs before Price called on closer Eric Romo to seal the deal.
Romo struck out the first two hitters he faced and, after yielding a two-run home run, recorded another K to end the contest.
"He bounced right back," Price said. "It ( the home run) didn't phase him at all."
The two teams play the second game of their weekend series tonight at 7:05.