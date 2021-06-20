Logan Hurd, James Hepp and Caden Kaelber combined to pitch five innings of shutout relief for the Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team here Sunday, June 20, while Connor Cirillo put them on top for good in the fourth with a two-out single scoring Colin Wetterau, and they knocked off the Highline Bears 4-2 to win their weekend series at Borleske Stadium.
Hurd came on in the fourth with the score already tied 2-2 and the bases loaded, but Highline failed to ever score again. The Bears would muster only three hits off the Walla Walla bullpen, and tough they worked four walks, they ended up leaving nine runners on base.
Meanwhile, the Sweets (8-7 record) prevailed despite only four hits. Spencer Schwehr tripled home Wetterau for their first run in the second, and then tagged up to make it 2-0 on a Cameron Butler flyball to left field. After retaking the lead in the fourth on the Cirillo single, Walla Walla added an insurance run in the sixth with pinch runner Eli Paton scoring on a Schwehr sac fly.
The Sweets took the weekend series, bouncing back from a 7-6 loss Saturday after winning the opener Friday, and they will return to action here Tuesday when they begin a series with Cascade Collegiate. The opener is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.