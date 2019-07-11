BELLINGHAM — The Walla Walla Sweets have been down this road before.
Walla Walla had to endure multiple weather delays in its second game of the season against Corvallis.
It had a game scheduled for last Friday in Kelowna postponed because of rain and had it rescheduled as a doubleheader the following day.
And now, the latest soggy saga occurred Wednesday night at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham. The final game of a three-game series between the Sweets and Bells was washed away by rain. A makeup date will be determined at a later time.
Walla Walla entered the night off an 11-7 victory on Tuesday night after dropping the series opener on Monday night, 4-1.
The Sweets open a six-game homestand Thursday night with the first of two games against the Military All-Stars. First pitch is set for 6:35.