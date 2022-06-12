Cowlitz imposed its will on the host Walla Walla Sweets Saturday, June 11, during the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Borleske Stadium.
The Black Bears, who rolled to a 9-3 victory on Friday night, battered Walla Walla 14-3 on Saturday.
Cowlitz improved to 7-1 on the season and dropped the Sweets to 3-6.
Walla Walla scored all of its runs with two outs. Davis Mieliwocki got the Sweets on the board with a fourth-inning, RBI double that cut an early Black Bears' lead to two, 3-1, and Kai Osaka ripped a two-run, two bagger in the fifth that made it a 7-3 game in favor of the visiting team.
Cowlitz put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh inning.
Walla Walla looks to avoid the sweep on Sunday. The contest, originally scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, will now commence at 11 a.m. due to weather concerns, according to Sweets officials.
