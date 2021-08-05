BEND, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets fell to the Bend Elks on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10-3.
With the defeat, the Sweets have now lost 10 consecutive games and are 14-30 overall.
The Elks move to 20-21 and 10-7 in the second half.
With the win, the Elks take the first two games of the series. The first game from Tuesday was originally suspended until Wednesday, but then ruled final earlier on Wednesday.
The Sweets took the early lead two batters in on Wednesday. Paul Myro IV doubled off the left center field wall and was brought home on a throwing error off a bunt by Seth Ryberg.
From there, the Elks took over.
After scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s game, the Elks attacked early once again.
Bend scored three runs in the bottom of the first on two hits, including an RBI single by Aidan Welch.
The Elks plated three more runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run home run by Greg Fuchs, his first of the season.
The Elks scored 10 runs on 12 hits, and plated two more runs in both the fifth and seventh, with the 3-7 hitters combining for 10 hits and eight runs batted in.
The Sweets score once in the sixth and again in the seventh.
Seth Ryberg drove in Myro IV on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Cayden Delozier drove in a run on an RBI single in the seventh.
Jacob Kmatz, the starter for the Elks, pitched six innings and allowed one earned run with eight strikeouts.
The Sweets and Elks meet for the series finale on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be streamed at www.mixlr.com/sweetsbaseball.