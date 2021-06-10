WENATCHEE — A day after being shutout in the opening game of their series with the Wenatchee AppleSox, the Walla Walla Sweets garnered a 9-2 West Coast League victory here on Wednesday, June 9.
Wenatchee grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, which the AppleSox held until the fourth inning.
Walla Walla then erupted for three fourth-inning runs, added four in the fifth and capped the scoring with two more in the eighth.
Mason Kokodynski got the start for the Sweets, going 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball while giving up the two AppleSox runs.
Travis Craven took over in the fourth, going 1 1/3 innings, before Caden Kaelber came in for a three-inning stint of one-hit ball.
Eric Romo closed out the Walla Walla victory.
Colin Wetterau had three of the Sweets’ 11 hits, with Seth Ryberg adding two while knocking in three Walla Walla runs.
Adam Grob homered for the second straight night for Wenatchee, a two-run, first-inning shot to account for the AppleSox runs.
After giving up the lead and trailing 3-2 going to the bottom of the fourth, the AppleSox loaded up the bases with two outs, but stranded the bases loaded.
The AppleSox and Sweets will battle in the rubber match on Thursday night, June 10, at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium with first pitch at 6:35.
The Sweets host Port Angeles at 7:05 p.m. on Friday in their home opener. The play the Lefties three times, have Monday, June 14, off, and then host Corvallis, Highline and Cascade Collegiate to complete the 12-game homestand.