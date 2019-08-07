The Walla Walla Sweets picked up a decisive win over the Kelowna Falcons Tuesday night at Borleske Stadium, 10-2, in the first of a two game series.
Sweets pitcher Ryan Johnston got the start and had it going early on as he accomplished a rare feat, striking out the side on nine pitches to start off the game.
The Sweets got on the board first in the bottom of the first when Bryce Vitt hit an RBI triple that scored Cesar Lopez.
The Falcons got their first run across in the fourth inning that tied the game up at 1-1 when Lane Hailey scored James Shimashita on an RBI single.
The Sweets answered back in the bottom half of the fourth by adding two more runs on the board when Chazz Martinez scored Vitt on an RBI double, and then Martinez would later score off an RBI single from Emmanuel Dean.
The game was blown wide open in the bottom of the fifth as the Sweets would bring across seven runs to give them a 10-1 lead.
The Falcons were unable to crawl out of that hole and only managed to score one more run in the sixth.
“Well, we got beat up pretty good last night (we lost 17-3),” Sweets Manager Frank Mutz remarked afterwards. “You want to know how your team responds to that.
“The next day it’s 105 (degrees) out, and they came out and wanted to play hard. It worked out pretty good. We had indoor batting practice, and came out and had 14 hits (tonight).”
“The guys want to win, and if Corvallis wins one more game then we have a playoff spot,” Mutz added.
“We’re going to be throwing some guys in tomorrow that haven’t been throwing strikes, so these guys have to come out and go after hitters,” Mutz said. “What’s going to be interesting is they are going to be throwing position players tomorrow because they ran out of pitchers, so we’re at a little of an advantage.
“What I want to see our pitchers do is cut down on the walks,” Mutz said. “We’re walking four, five guys a game. We want to cut that down to one or two. Zero would be great, but one or two.”
The Sweets will play the Falcons again tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Sweets 10, Falcons 2
Kelowna000101000—273
Walla Walla10027000x—10140
Voelzke, Norton (4), Turner (5) and Fischer; Johnston, Kokodynski (5), Dahle (7) and Vitt
HR — none
Hits — Kelowna: Sede, Shimashita, Fischer, Hailey, Smith, Schmitz 2. Walla Walla: Price, Caulfield, Lopez 2, Vitt 2, Martinez 2, Folz 3, Dean 2, Cirillo.