Seth Ryberg homered to put the Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team up in the first inning on Tuesday, June 29, and they led Cowlitz the rest of the night in their West Coast League matchup, coming away with a 7-3 victory at Borleske Stadium.
The second-place Sweets (12-10 overall record, 8-8 in the North Division) ended up picking up a game on front-running Yakima, as the Pippins (10-6 in the North) fell to Port Angeles 8-2.
Walla Walla is back at it here Wednesday, hosting Cowlitz for the second game of their midweek series. The Sweets have pushed start times back a half hour to 7:05 p.m. due to the extreme heat affecting much of the Pacific northwest.
Even with the late start, the temperature here Tuesday night was still 114.
The Sweets used four pitchers to get through the nine innings.
They had a 4-1 lead with starter Jacob Dahlstrom in the fourth when they called in lefty Travis Craven (Whitman College) for relief with two outs but runners at the corners. Walla Walla escaped on a groundout.
Logan Hurd then took over in the sixth, the Sweets still up 4-2, and he worked three innings as they pulled away before William Grimm wrapped things up in the ninth.
Meanwhile, the Sweets finished with at least one hit from each of the first seven hitters in their lineup. Chris Conniff got on three times with a single and two walks.
The early Ryberg homer was immediately followed by a Justin Folz double and a single from Eli Paton that upped their lead to 2-0 in the first.
Cowlitz would get as close as 2-1 in the second inning, but Colin Wetterau soon singled home another Walla Walla run with two outs in the third after back-to-back walks. A wild pitch then put the Sweets up by three.
Walla Walla picked up two more runs in the sixth with Nation Wood scoring Cameron Butler on a sacrifice fly before Paul Myro singled, stole second base, went to third on a passed ball and hustled home on an error.
The seven inning saw Walla Walla tack on an insurance run with Wetterau and Butler connecting on back-to-back doubles.