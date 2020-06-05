The Walla Walla Sweets announced on Friday the cancellation of their 2020 West Coast League season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are disappointed that there will not be Sweets baseball this summer,” Sweets general manager Cody Miller said. “We did everything we could as an organization and with the West Coast League to hold a season this summer, but unfortunately there became too many restrictions where we couldn’t provide our fans the experience at the ballpark that they have come to love and enjoy.”
Simultaneously, league members Cowlitz, Port Angeles, Ridgefield and Yakima Valley also are canceling their seasons.
The West Coast League announced Friday that the 2021 season will begin on June 4, and the Sweets are expected to open on the road. Their home opener is slated for June 11, 2021.
