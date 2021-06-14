The Walla Walla Sweets matched their season high for most runs in an inning Sunday, June 13, with five in the sixth inning en route to a 6-3 win over the Port Angeles Lefties at Borleske Stadium.
After Lefties starter Corey Sanchez allowed just one run through the first five innings, courtesy of a Chris Conniff triple to put the Sweets up, Port Angeles plated two fifth-inning runs, and took a 3-1 lead in the sixth.
Then, Walla Walla’s bats awakened in the sixth frame.
Walla Walla chased Sanchez after two singles and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out.
From there, Jack Sheward drew a bases-loaded walk against relief pitcher Justin Dunham.
Conniff drove in another run on a groundout to tie the game at 3-3, before Will Grimm smacked a two-run double to right and later scored to make it 6-3.
The Sweets forced the Lefties into three pitching changes in the sixth inning.
Dunham was charged with the loss, falling to 0-2.
For Walla Walla, it was a collective effort on the mound. The Sweets used a season-high seven different pitchers, with no Sweets hurler facing more than eight batters.
Logan Hurd threw two scoreless innings to start the game before turning to Mason Kokodynski, who also posted two zeros and earned his first win of the year.
Between the two Loyola Marymount pitchers and Nick Irwin, Caden Kaelber, Jacob Dahlstrom, Dylan Schwartz and Eric Romo, the Sweets staff combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits.
Romo earned his third save of the year and has struck out nine hitters in 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Sweets move to 5-4 and are tied for second in their division with the Wenatchee AppleSox.
The Sweets have the day off Monday before hosting the Corvallis Knights on Tuesday, June 15, for the first game of a three-game series.