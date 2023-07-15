The Walla Walla Sweets scored in five of the first six innings and starting pitcher Kolby Solomon threw five frames of shutout ball — with four strikeouts — in a 16-5 victory over the Springfield Drifters in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Saturday, July 15, at Borleske Stadium.
"That takes a team effort," Sweets manager Jarrod Molnaa said of his team offensive production. "Kolby threw a ton of strikes and kept our defense engaged.
"We showed what we can do when we're in a rhythm," Molnaa said.
Walla Walla's Cayden Wotipka enjoyed an eye-popping night at the plate. He started his offensive onslaught with an RBI single in the first inning and followed it up with a two-run home run to left field in the third.
Wotipka had a pair of run-scoring hits as part of an eight-run fifth - a double and a single.
The Lower Columbia College product ended his night with a sixth-inning single that resulted in two runs - the Sweets final tallies of the evening.
"He had many opportunities because of our offensive effort," Molnaa said. "He took phenomenal swings all night long. Talk about a guy that put us on his back."
Manny Casillas contributed an RBI single in the fourth that brought in Walla Walla's fourth run of the game.
Five other Sweets had their moment in the spotlight during inning five. Aidan Espinoza and Payton Knowles had an RBI single apiece, both Cruz Hepburn and Kennedy Hara drew bases-loaded walks, and Max Martin capped the inning with an infield grounder for a run.
Another run scored on a wild pitch.
The Sweets go for the series sweep Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
