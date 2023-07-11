PORTLAND — The Walla Walla Sweets are now the less-than-proud possessors of a five-game losing streak.
Walla Walla's latest defeat occurred on Tuesday, July 11, at Portland's Walker Stadium before a paid crowd of 2,723.
The host Pickles prevailed 8-0 in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series.
Walla Walla, now 0-4 in the second half of league play and 10-21 overall, slipped to 3-13 on the road.
Ben Parker, the reigning WCL player of the week, Kennedy Hara and Aidan Espinoza had one hit apiece for the Sweets.
The second game of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05.
