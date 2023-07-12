PORTLAND — Ten runs and 13 hits were not enough to prevent the Walla Walla Sweets from dropping their sixth consecutive West Coast League baseball game.
The Sweets dropped to 0-5 in the league's second half and 10-22 overall after a 15-10 loss to the host Portland Pickles on Wednesday, July 12, at Walker Stadium.
Walla Walla fell behind 3-0 after one inning before a big swing by Cayden Wotipka — a lead-off home run in the second.
The Sweets tied the game in the third inning on a two-run double by Ben Parker, but Portland edged its way to a 4-3 lead after a tally in the home half of the third.
Walla Walla scored five times in the fourth inning. Kennedy Hara brought around the first run with a single, Aidan Espinoza smashed a three-RBI triple, and Parker hit in the final score of the rally that gave the Sweets an 8-4 lead.
The Pickles responded with four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, and led 12-8 heading to the sixth.
Parker capped a productive night at the plate with a two-run single in the eighth inning that brought Walla Walla within two, 12-10.
Portland put the game away with three runs in the home eighth.
The Sweets rallied in the ninth. They had runners at second and third with one out, but were unable to score.
The final game of the three-game series is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
