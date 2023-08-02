RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — With authority.
The Walla Walla Sweets evened their three-game West Coast League baseball series with the host Raptors at one win apiece with an overwhelming 10-1 victory on Wednesday, Aug. 2, before a paid crowd of 1,297 at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
Walla Walla banged out 21 hits, led by the four of Andrew Graham, to back the six-hit pitching of Zach Hangas, who gave up one earned run, walked two and struck out four over seven innings while raising his record to 4-2 and lowering his earned run average to 3.88.
Aidan Espinoza, Logan Meyer and Griffin Bushnell had three hits apiece for the Sweets on a night when every Walla Walla batter registered at least one hit.
The Sweets improved to 18-32 on the season and 8-15 in the second half of WCL action after Wednesday's romp.
The Sweets struck first on Wednesday. They scored twice in the third inning on a double-play ball off the bat of Puukani De Sa and an Espinoza single, respectively.
Walla Walla busted the game open with a five spot in the fourth. Bushnell lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and the second run tallied on a balk.
De Sa singled in the third run, Espinoza brought in the next one on a 4-6 fielder's choice, and Graham singled in the final run of the inning.
A Graham ground out in the seventh scored run No. 8, and Meyer and Bushnell had an RBI single apiece in the eighth inning.
The rubber game of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
