RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The host Raptors defeated the Walla Walla Sweets, 9-2, in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, before a paid crowd of 1,411 at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
Walla Walla, which has lost five of its last six games, is now 17-32 overall and 7-15 in the second half of WCL play.
Ridgefield scored three first-inning runs and maintained a 3-0 lead until the fifth.
The Sweets scored once in both the fifth and seventh innings. Andrew Graham drove in both Walla Walla runs with singles.
Ridgefield broke the game open by scoring two runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth inning.
The Sweets had eight hits on the night, four of which belonged to Graham. He knocked singles in both the second and fourth innings prior to his RBI hits later in the contest.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Heitaro Hayashi lasted five innings and, after a rocky start, allowed no runs and three hits in his last four-and-a-third frames of mound duty.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
